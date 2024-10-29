Oldbury supermarket worker 'knocked to ground' as alcohol allegedly stolen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The goods were allegedly taken from a shop in Wolverhampton Road at around midnight on October 7.

West Midlands Police said the member of staff knocked to the ground during the incident was not "badly hurt".

The force has now issued a picture of a man officers want to speak to in connection to the theft.

Do you recognise this man? Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesperson said: "A member of staff was knocked to the ground as the goods were taken. Thankfully, they weren’t badly hurt, but this is not acceptable.

"If you can help identify him please call us on 101 or message us via Live Chat on our website quoting crime reference 20/899452/23."