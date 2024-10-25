Fundraiser launched for 'little boy left behind' after woman stabbed at Bescot Stadium Station dies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was left seriously hurt after she was stabbed at the train station on Sunday evening.

British Transport Police officers were called to the scene just after 11.25pm to reports of a serious assault.

They found the 27-year-old with stab injuries and she was taken to hospital where she died with her family by her side on Wednesday.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte

Rhiannon's sister, Alexandra Whyte, has now launched a fundraiser for the "little boy she left behind" and victims of "abuse and violence".

The statement on the Go Fund Me page reads: "My name is Alexandra Whyte, sister of the beautiful Rhiannon Skye Whyte who will now forever be 27-years-old.

"...Despite the best efforts of innocent bystanders, police, paramedics, the medical staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and her family Rhiannon grew her wings on October 23 surrounded by the people who loved her more than life itself.

"We are raising funds in her memory for the little boy she left behind who is being raised by myself and for victims abuse and violence.

"Rhiannon was the most selfless human and would give anything for anyone so in her honour we need to raise the funds to support those who have been affected by similar situations and give our five year old little boy the best life.

"Thank you for all the love and support we as a family are receiving we are now to grieve together united as Rhiannon would have wanted."

The online fundraiser, which was set up on Thursday, had raised £565 of its £5,000 goal on Friday morning, with 27 people having donated.

Floral tributes adorn Bescot Stadium Station in tribute to Rhiannon, who was described by her family as "a fighter".

Flowers have been left at Bescot Stadium Station

In a statement issued by the British Transport Police, her loved ones said: "The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

Police at Bescot Stadium Station on Monday

Deng Cholmajek, aged 18, of no fixed address, has been charged with her murder.

He appeared before Walsall Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of October 21.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To donate to visit the Go Fund Me page.