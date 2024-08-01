Regional pensioners group call for reversal of means testing on winter fuel payments

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In a statement they say the announcement by chancellor Rachel Reeves will "leave millions of UK pensioners dreading the onset of this coming winter."

Brian Allbutt. the assistant regional secretary of the convention said the decision will leave at least 3m pensioners facing a stark choice once more this coming winter between ensuring their homes are adequately heated and having sufficient food on the table.

The chancellor announced the measures on Monday, blaming a £22bn black hole in finances left by the previous government for the cuts.

Mr Allbutt said: "Means testing the winter fuel payment will save the government an estimated £1.5 billion a year, largely offset by the added administrative burden of the work involved and the additional financial and health pressures on our already struggling NHS of millions of older pensioners living in cold damp homes throughout the winter months.

"We say to the new Labour Chancellor – tax the rich, tackle tax evasion and tax avoidance and excessive corporate profits. – reverse the devastating decision to axe winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

Jan Shortt, the general secretary of the Pensioners Convention said: “I seriously believe the chancellor has underestimated the harm her decision will cause to older people still struggling with energy costs and facing higher rates in October. It is absolutely shocking that the new Labour government should treat older vulnerable people in this manner.”