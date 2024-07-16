Suspected shoplifter arrested in Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The police force posted on their X account, formerly Twitter, that at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, cleaning products were stolen from a store at the Astle Retail Park.

In the post, it confirmed that the store's security detained the suspect after viewing CCTV footage.

The person who was arrested - a 27-year-old man - was done so on suspicion of theft and remains in custody today, July 16.

Photo: Stock

In the post, it said: "We have made another arrest as we continue to tackle shoplifting in Sandwell.

"At around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon cleaning products were stolen from a store at the Astle Retail Park.

"After viewing CCTV footage, store security detained a suspect until officers arrived

"A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop.

"He remains in custody for questioning.

"Retail crime affects everyone and we understand how frustrating it is both for businesses and the public. This is why we are increasing our efforts to target prolific shoplifters in Sandwell.

"If you see any suspicious activity while you’re out and about then please report it to us by calling 101 or via Live Chat on our website.

"Always call 999 in an emergency."