Meet 60 adorable dogs waiting in the West Midlands for their 'forever home'

Some are friendly giants, others are tiny companions, but all of them want the same thing – a 'furever home' and a family that loves them.

Some of the dogs at the centre are called 'underdogs', which means they have been at Dogs Trust for six months or more, are sometimes overlooked, may need extra training, ongoing vet treatment, or require a home with no children or other dogs.

Here are all of the four-legged friends at Kenilworth waiting to be rehomed by a caring new owner.

Peter (underdog)

Peter

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Prince

Prince

Breed: Belgian Shepherd cross

Gender: Male

Age: 6 - 12 months

Size: Medium

Ginger

Ginger

Breed: Italian Corso cross

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Giant

Whitney

Whitney

Breed: Akita cross

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Cassie

Cassie

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Luna

Luna

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Moose

Milo

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Giant

Jarvis

Jarvis

Breed: Labrador Retriever cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Frankie

Frankie

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Hughie

Hughie

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Juno

Juno

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Burgundy

Burgundy

Breed: Labrador Retriever Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Toby

Toby

Breed: Shih Tzu

Gender: Male

Age: 8+

Size: Small

Sally

Sally

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Female

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Medium

Effie

Effie

Breed: Foxhound

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Spike

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Kodiak

Kodiak

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Milo

Milo

Breed: Bichon Frise

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Small

Nyla

Nyla

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Female

Age: 8+

Size: Large

Lulu

Lulu

Breed: Beagle Cross

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Lucy

Lucy

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Age: 8+

Size: Medium

Yogi Bear

Yogi Bear

Breed: Dogo Canario

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Revel

Revel

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Deki

Deki

Breed: German Shepherd cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Jupiter

Jupiter

Breed: Belgian Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Bagheera

Bagheera

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Mika

Mika

Breed: Siberian Husky

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Mango

Mango

Breed: Boxer Cross

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Nena

Nena

Breed: Mastiff

Gender: Female

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Bridger

Bridger

Breed: Siberian Husky

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Thistle

Thistle

Breed: Jack Russell terrier cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Bibi

Bibi

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Giant

Tommy

Tommy

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Jet

Jet

Breed: Mastiff

Gender: Female

Age: 6 - 12 months

Size: Large

Misty

Misty

Breed: Jack Russell cross

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Small

Ace

Ace

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Jade (underdog)

Jade

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Skip

Skip

Breed: Lurcher

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Jake (underdog)

Jake

Breed: Dobermann

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Sam (underdog)

Sam

Breed: Greyhound

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Ella

Ella

Breed: St Bernard

Gender: Female

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Giant

Romily

Romily

Breed: Staffordshire Bull terrier

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Medium

Jupiter (underdog)

Jupiter

Breed: Belgian Shepherd Dog

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Revel

Revel

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Mack

Mack

Breed: Labrador retriever

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Dexter (underdog)

Dexter

Breed: Labrador retriever

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Lucy (underdog)

Lucy

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Tigger (underdog)

Tigger

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium

Hella

Hella

Breed: Lakeland terrier cross

Gender: Female

Age: 6 - 12 months

Size: Small

Ben (underdog)

Ben

Breed: Jack Russell terrier

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Maurice

Maurice

Breed: Beagle

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Teddy (underdog)

Teddy

Breed: Lurcher

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Rocco (underdog)

Rocco

Breed: Male

Gender: Boxer Cross

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Nellie

Nellie

Breed: Mastiff

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Bowie (underdog)

Bowie

Breed: Shar Pei cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1 - 2 years

Size: Large

Bob

Bob

Breed: German Shepherd cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Zeus (underdog)

Zeus

Breed: Shar Pei cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Tilly (underdog)

Tilly

Breed: Beagle

Gender: Female

Age: 8+

Size: Medium

Noah (underdog)

Noah

Breed: Greyhound

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Large

Narah (underdog)

Narah

Breed: Staffordshire Bull terrier cross

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Luna (underdog)

Luna

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Barnaby (underdog)

Barnaby

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Buddy (underdog)

Buddy

Breed: Crossbreed

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Giant

Dan (underdog)

Dan

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2 - 5 years

Size: Large

Bailey

Bailey

Breed: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Gender: Male

Age: 5 - 7 years

Size: Medium