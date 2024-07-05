Suspected shoplifter arrested in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandwell Police have posted on their X account (formerly Twitter) today, July 5, of an arrest made yesterday afternoon, July 4.

In the tweet, it said that a 49-year old man was detained after they promptly responded to a shop theft report in West Bromwich High Street.

Image: Stock

On its site, it read: "We've arrested a suspected shoplifter in West Bromwich High Street.

"The 49-year-old man was detained after we promptly responded to a shop theft report yesterday afternoon.

"We know the impact and frustration of retail crime & we're continuing our work to reduce it."