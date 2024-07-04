Motorcyclist on 'stolen' bike seriously injured in crash after failing to stop for police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police was called to the scene at Heath Way, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, just before 2pm and the road was closed. It remained shut at about 9pm.

Nobody else was injured in the collision and motorists were being advised to use alternate routes.

A statement on the police website said: "We're currently at the scene of a collision in Heath Way, Hodge Hill.

"It involved a motorbike and a car at just before 2pm.

"A man from the motorbike has sustained serious injuries. No-one else has been injured.

"The rider of the motorbike, which had been reported stolen, had failed to stop for officers prior to the collision.

"A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is normal procedure in such circumstances."