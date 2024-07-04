Cannock man arrested after cops discover more than 180 cannabis plants and several weapons

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire Police went to a property on Huntington Terrace Road, Cannock, following reports of a grow in a shed, just before 1pm on Tuesday, July 2.

Upon entering the property they discovered 186 plants, along with equipment used in the production of cannabis - and several weapons.

A 56-year-old man from the Cannock area was arrested on suspicion of producing a drug of class B, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and abstracting electricity without authorisation.

Image: Stock

He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire police, said: "We are continuing to proactively target those involved in drug cultivation across Staffordshire as part of our Operation Levidrome commitment.

"To read more about how you can spot the signs of cannabis cultivation in your area, visit here.

"Anyone with information, or relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area, can call 101, quoting incident 175 of 2 July, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"To stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."