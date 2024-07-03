Two injured in Dudley crash as two cars collide near bus stop & police appeal for information

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Buffery Road, Dudley, at around 9.52pm on Tuesday to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

On arrival, West Midlands Ambulance Service discovered two cars which had been involved in a head on collision, with two patients being discovered with injuries, one potentially serious.

Two ambulances and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene, quickly administering treatment to the patients before conveying them to Walsall Manor Hospital and Russell's Hall Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.52pm on Tuesday to a road traffic collision involving two cars on Buffery Road in Dudley. Two ambulances and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.