The fire service has said that while he is no longer with us, fire watch manager Stephen McLean's legacy lives on through the service.

Green Watch Manager Stephen McLean sadly died in May 2024, ending almost 20 years of service to the people of the West Midlands.

After joining West Midlands Fire Service in January 2007, Stephen went on on to develop a long and fulfilling career educating West Midlands residents about fire safety and training the firefighters of tomorrow while based in Ward End in Birmingham.

In a poignant message published to the West Midlands Fire website, tributes have been paid to the late fire watch manger, saying that his legacy of service will live on, and giving their prayers and thoughts to his wife, Serica and children Selina and Kara.

Fire Watch Manager, Stephen McLean, who sadly passed away in May 2024

The tribute read: "Steve may not be with us anymore but his legacy lives on. He adored his wife, Serica, children Selina and Kara, and his mother Ivy, and was so proud of them. Our hearts are saddened by his loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

"Steve joined West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) in 2007, being posted to Ward End Green Watch as a probationary firefighter who was loved by everyone.

"He went on to serve at Organisational Learning & People Development (OL&PD) in the Breathing Apparatus team, teaching almost everyone at some point, with his huge smile and encouragement helping hundreds through their assessments.

"Interactions with people were always at the forefront for Steve and during this time he became Handsworth Fire Cadet Leader giving his time in the support of young people. His work with young people extended to supporting the local community through working closely with some of the most troubled children at the East Birmingham Network.

"While working in OL&PD, Steve took on the role of Exercise Co-ordinator working closely with the Service Peer Assessment (SPA) team, taking practical assessments to another level. He completed his service to his community within the SPA team, continuing to ensure he supported and developed others.

"Steve had the most incredible smile that would light up any room he was in, his amazing spirit and love of life touched us all, and there will never be another like him."

'One of the nicest guys' - more tributes to West Midlands Fire Service watch manager Stephen McLean

Members of the public left heartfelt messages of condolences on the website, with many noting his long years of service.

John Conway said: "Steve was truly one of the nicest guys you could ever work with, made a conscious effort to really listen and genuinely cared.

"Gone too soon and a true loss....Rest in peace brother."

Yvonne Swindell said that Stephen was a 'true gentleman' who 'had a smile that lit up the room'.

Yvonne wrote: "I can honestly say, you were one of the nicest people I have had the pleasure of meeting and working with.

"A true gentleman, who always made a point of speaking to everyone, you always had that smile, that lit up the room.

"You will be sadly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing you. Condolences to all your family. Gone way too soon."

Stephen McLean. October 6, 1966 – May 23, 2024.