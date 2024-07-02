All the National Highways M6 road closures and diversions between junctions 13 & 15

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways have warned motorists across the region of some M6 road closures and diversions set to kick in from tomorrow, July 3.

On its site, it said that they'll be carrying out maintenance work on vegetation and trees along the M6 between junctions 13 and 15.

They said that they'll be closing slip roads, with clearly signed diverse routes during the closures - which will happen overnight between 9pm and 6am on across a selection of dates during July.

Image: Stock

They listed the following closures and diversions to help motorists crack on with their journey:

Wednesday July 3: The Northbound M6 junction 14 exit and entry slip roads will be closed. To exit the motorway at junction 14, motorists are to head north to junction 15, exit then return southbound. To enter the motorway at junction 14 motorists are to head south to junction 13, exit and then return northbound.

Friday July 5: Northbound Stafford Services exit and entry slip roads will be closed.

Tuesday July 9: The Northbound M6 junction 15 exit and entry slip roads will be closed. To exit the motorway at junction 15, motorists are to head north to junction 16, exit then return southbound. To enter the motorway at junction 15 motorists are to head south to junction 14, exit and then return northbound.

Wednesday July 10: The Southbound M6 junction 15 exit and entry slip roads will be closed. To exit the motorway at junction 15, motorists are to head south to junction 14, exit then return northbound. To enter the motorway at junction 15 motorists are to head north to junction 16, exit and then return southbound.

Monday July 15: Southbound Stafford Services exit and entry slip roads will be closed.

Tuesday July 16: The Southbound M6 junction 14 exit and entry slip roads will be closed. To exit the motorway at junction 14, motorists are to head south to junction 13, exit then return northbound.To enter the motorway at junction 14 motorists are to head north to junction 15, exit and then return southbound.

Thursday July 18: The Southbound M6 junction 13 exit and entry slip roads will be closed. To exit the motorway at junction 13, motorists are to head south to junction 12, exit then return northbound. To enter the motorway at junction 13 motorists are to head north to junction 14, exit and then return southbound.

Friday July 19: Northbound M6 junction 13 exit and entry slip roads will be closed. To exit the motorway at junction 13, motorists are to head north to junction 14, exit then return southbound. To enter the motorway at junction 13 motorists are to head south to junction 12, exit and then return northbound.

On its site, it said: "We’ll be carrying out some maintenance work on vegetation and trees along the M6 between junctions 13 and 15. So this work can be completed safely, we’ll be closing the slip roads with clearly signed diversion routes in place during these closures.

"To keep disruption to a minimum, we’ll be completing this work overnight between 9pm and 6am.

"We’re sorry for the disruption these closures may cause to your journey and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.

"Please note that all closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions. Please check this webpage and our Twitter feed (@HighwaysWMIDS) for the latest information before you travel."