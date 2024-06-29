Walsall school pupils set to shine in special 70th anniversary show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Alumwell Junior School, in Primley Avenue, Alumwell, opened its doors in the area in October 1954.

To commemorate the platinum milestone they will be performing a show featuring songs from the different decades since the school opened.

Songs being included are Elvis Presley's hit 'Jailhouse Rock', The Beatles 'Here Comes The Sun' and Bruno Mars' 'Uptown Funk'.

And, the school's band, dance group and choir will be performing these songs while adorned in colourful costumes.

Pupils from Alumwell Primary School, Walsall, get set for their show to celebrate seventy years of the school.

A show for just the pupils will take place on July 8, and it's being opened to parents and staff from July 11 - with a special appearance from the Mayor of Walsall, Cllr Anothony Harris.

The show is expected to take the audience on a 'journey through time', where 50 Gifted and Talented students will be performing.

Thomas Barton, the music coordinator, director and teacher, said: "These students have been diligently preparing to deliver a memorable performance that commemorates this momentous occasion.

"This show is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the incredible talent and dedication of our students."

He also mentioned that the school had received a letter from Buckingham Palace, which all of the children 'are really excited about'.