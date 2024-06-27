Here's what health bosses recommend as region braces for latest junior doctors' strikes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Junior doctors are set to strike for five days - starting today - which has prompted the NHS to offer guidance on how it will affect locals in desperate need of medical assistance.

The health service is urging people in the Black Country to 'think carefully' about which health service they should use during the upcoming industrial action, which starts today at 7am and continues until Tuesday, July 2.

All health and care partners in the Black Country are said to be working together to prepare for the industrial action, which will have 'significant impact on NHS local services', and are asking residents for their support.

The industrial action will start tomorrow (June 27) at 7am

Although the strikes will leave residents having to 'expect an impact on appointments', emergency care will be prioritised, and people are being reminded that 999 and emergency departments are still the right services if it is a life-saving emergency.

However, for anything that isn’t life-threatening, people are being urged to use 111 online as the first port of call for health needs. People can also call 111 for help, advice, and signposting to the most appropriate service.

Thankfully, pharmacies, GP appointments, walk-in centres, minor injury units and urgent treatment centres will continue to be available during the industrial action and can help people with a range of injuries and illnesses.

They went on to say that people with hospital appointments should continue to come forward for the care they need, and do not need to call to check if appointments are going ahead.

If appointments do need to be rearranged due to strike action, patients will be contacted directly.

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “The NHS continues to face high demand and staff are working hard to provide patients with the best possible care during what is already a busy period of the summer in the NHS.

“During the upcoming industrial action, our priority is to continue to provide safe care for those who need it, however, it’s vital that people choose services wisely so that care is available to patients who need it most.

“If you need medical help or advice, you should contact NHS 111 online in the first instance, and they will direct you to the most appropriate service for advice or treatment.

“This could include your local pharmacy, GP or a local NHS walk-in centre. Calling 999 and A&E departments should only be used if it is a life-threatening emergency.”

GP practices will continue to be open as normal during the industrial action. As a result, they have told residents to 'please continue' to attend their GP and dental appointments - unless contacted and told otherwise.

Dr Jonathan Odum, group chief medical officer for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Ahead of this week’s strike action, we are asking patients to use their NHS services wisely and remember ED departments and 999 are for life-threatening emergencies only.

“We’re thankful to our communities for working with us to try to ensure care is available to those patients who need it most.

“We do expect there to be an impact on some appointments and clinics but ask patients to continue to attend planned appointments unless they hear directly from the NHS and are asked to make new arrangements.

“We are also incredibly grateful to all of the health and care staff across the Black Country who are working tirelessly to ensure patients get the right treatment, as quickly as possible, in the right place.”

A spokesperson for Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do. You can contact the service online at 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Local pharmacy services and opening times in the Black Country can be found on the NHS website. People should only call 999 if it is a medical emergency."