How Sandwell-run car parks have doubled in price in just two years - the biggest UK rise

Data provided by Churchill Motor Insurance revealed that prices at the authority-owned car parks have, on average, gone up by more than 100 per cent since 2022, representing the biggest rise in the country.

The average rate has gone from 40p to 98p, an increase of roughly 120 per cent.

The motor insurers sent Freedom of Information requests to 398 British councils in March, and the analysis uses average rates per car park based on responses from the 138 councils which provided usable data.

According to the data, nationally, drivers using council-run car parks at night have been hit by a 22 per cent hike in average rates since the beginning of 2023.

People using the car parks in the evenings have seen the typical hourly fee increase from £1 in 2022 to £1.22 this year, figures obtained by the insurance firm suggest.

Average daytime hourly rates have increased by 11 per cent over the same period, from £1.15 to £1.29.

Head of Churchill Motor Insurance Nicholas Mantel said: "We know that increased parking charges aren't all about raising money for councils.

"Often, they are also put in place as a traffic management measure, encouraging people to use alternative transport options.

"With that in mind, no matter their location, drivers should check parking charges in advance of any journey and look to see where they might be able to find a cheaper rate."

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: "Parking charges are a tool for managing congestion, not for shoring up local authority budgets.

"Money might be tight for town and city halls but the same could be said for drivers and businesses too.

"That said, in 2022/23 councils in England made a combined profit from parking of more than £900 million, though the totals vary hugely from authority to authority.

"Some authorities seem to be more enthusiastic than others about managing parking in a way that attracts people whose patronage is key to supporting the local economy, during the day and into the evening."

Claire Holland, transport spokeswoman for the Local Government Association, which represents councils, said: "Parking services exist to cope with parking demand and help ensure that vehicle owners get to park easily and without causing inconvenience to others.

"When setting parking charges, councils will take local circumstances into account, including the impact on business, residents, visitors, other road users and modes of travel, as well as rising operational costs of providing parking services."

Express & Star has contacted Sandwell Council for comment.