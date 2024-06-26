Off-duty police officer helps catch criminal after foot chase in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Simon Stack, 42, from Wolverhampton, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday, June 21 and pleaded guilty to interfering with a motor vehicle.

Stack was spotted loitering around motors on Bhylls Lane in the early hours of June 20 by an off-duty police officer who was on his way home from work.

The officer contacted an on-duty colleague to ask for support, and, while waiting for his colleagues to arrive continued to keep an eye on Stacks's behaviour.

When the other officers arrived, Stack ran off prompting causing both the off-duty officer and his colleagues to run after him.

Stack was convicted of the offence within 24-hours of being caught.

He will be sentenced at Walsall Magistrates' Court on August 1.

Sergeant Matt Walker, from South Staffordshire’s local policing team, said: “Burglary, theft and robbery can have profound impact on victims and we’re committed to working proactively to stop those responsible.

“Even when an officer is off-duty, we’re are always wanting to help local communities and I’m pleased that a positive result was achieved in this case.”