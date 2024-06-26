Road linking M54 and M6 near Wolverhampton blocked after early morning crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A460 at Featherstone is blocked in both directions between the M54 and New Road as a result of a collision which was first reported by the AA at 5.26am.

A post on the motor insurer's Traffic News map said: "Road blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A460 Cannock Road both ways from New Road to M54 J1 (Wolverhampton / Cannock). Congestion to M54 exit slip, traffic trying to come off at J1 (Wolverhampton / Cannock)."

The map is also showing the southbound queue stretching back to the M6 roundabout.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police have been contacted for comment.