'We identified some deterioration' National Highways announce 'extensive ground repair work'

The M5 junction 8 carriageway repair scheme has been on-going since January, in an effort to re-stabilise the area between the main M5 southbound carriageway and junction 8 southbound exit slip road,in a project costing £17 million.

Its due to be completed this summer, but the firm has now announced further work.

So far, they've built a new retaining wall alongside the slip road and replaced the slope with an improved, higher performance material to stabilise the embankment.

But, before they can lift traffic management restrictions along the M5 they need to carry out some further work along the southbound carriageway which will require some overnight closures.

As it stands, closures will begin on the M5 southbound between junction 7 and 9 and the M50 eastbound between M50 junction 1 and M5 junction 8. It will be in place between 8pm and 6am on week nights only, from July 1 to July 19.

The extra work is part of plans to make the road safer for motorists 'for years to come'

