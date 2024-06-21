'We're a small independent coffee shop but we were over the moon to win a top food award'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gluttons For Nourishment, a boutique cafe, was informed it was nominated for the award - Afternoon Tea Establishment of the Year - a few months ago, and staff said they were 'over the moon' to be recognised as a cafe offering a little something extra to customers across the region.

The swish spot serves a range of produce to hungry locals, with a selection of homemade baked goods, sandwiches and a varied menu of hot dishes such as cooked breakfasts - served all day - and fan favourites like Camembert with rustic homemade bread to dip.

And now, just a few months later they were presented with the award on June 17, beating a host of other foodie spots across the Midlands.

Names from left: Beverley Bright, Megan Dangerfield, Amrisha Taggar, Milly Day, Laura Perry, Jade Williams, Lisa Phillips, Allison Simpson and Ellis Gorman.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, the firm's general manager, Laura Perry, 35, said: "We're a small independent coffee shop and offer a wide variety of food, cooked breakfasts, afternoon tea, homemade cakes and baked-goods.

"We first heard we were nominated a few months ago, it was a fabulous moment shared by the team here and it felt great to be acknowledged given that we're a small coffee shop.

"We were over the moon when we knew we had won, a few of the girls were at the awards show and were elated. We're just so happy - and grateful- to the customers that voted, it's because of them we were able to achieve the win.

"With our afternoon tea, everything is homemade and it's a one-to-one service offering good value for money.

"We're lucky to have the custom we get, and that luck comes from the hard work of everyone here that works tirelessly to make sure every service is as perfect as the last.

"Our team - and our customers - made this happen, we are over the moon."

The Tettenhall based firm offers homemade goods for customers and won the award its Afternoon Tea packages

The prestigious event took place at Eastside Rooms, Birmingham, in 'a night filled with energy, high-spirited celebrations and recognition of excellence in the industry'.

It was hosted by Dan Kelly, in an evening kicked off with the vibrant beats of ‘Hit the Dhol,’ followed by an electrifying performance from the Undercover Artists that 'had the entire room on their feet', embodying the celebratory spirit of B Events ceremonies.

And they were not the only winners to be proud of, as three other awards were given to hospitality firms in the region.

The Venue of the Year award was snatched by West Bromwich Albion, the Desi Bar & Grill was won by The Vine, West Bromwich, and the Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year award was lifted by Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, in Lichfield.