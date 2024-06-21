Beacon Primary School, in Willenhall, has won the silver award for ‘Making a Difference - Primary School of the Year’ at the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2024.

The school has developed many initiatives and has transformed the building to ensure both staff and pupils get the most out of the education experience, including themed corridors reflecting the country and the world, reading corners and a fully functioning bank to help with developing real life skills.

Executive headteacher, Paul Drew, stated that the building has been designed to ensure children receive ‘awe and wonder’ moments at every turn. Staff continue to make changes so that the children can 'access the best possible education'.

Beacon Primary school in New Invention wins School of the Year. From left: Khloe Kaur, Mya Humes, Paul Drew, Claire Chandler, Flynn Etheridge, Colleen Male, Sheila Haywood, Adam Hicken, Niall Perrins and Lilly Hadley

He said: "We've turned a failing school into an award-winning one - it's taken many years but we're so thrilled with the work we've done.