BBC's Question Time coming to Birmingham – and you can be in the audience

The BBC have issued a call-out to locals across the region to be part of the audience in the upcoming debates.

The show will hit the Second City next Thursday, June 27, followed by a Leaders' Special on Friday, June 28, also in Birmingham.

Posted on BBC Question time's official X account (formerly Twitter), it said: "Would you like to be in one of our BBC Question Time audiences next week?

Fiona Bruce. Photo: BBC

It came along with a video of the show's popular presenter, Fiona Bruce, who said that the show is particularly looking for 'first time voters', when it lands in the region.

As the clip played, she said: "Next Thursday we have the normal question time with the panel desk and chairs, in Birmingham.

"We're particularly looking for first time voters in that audience, so if that's you, go the website and apply."

To sign up and join the crucial debates right before the election takes place, click here.