Meet Wolverhampton couple facing illness who found solace in £30,000 garden - and are now sharing it

Married couple Anne, 75, and Brian Bailey, 73, have been building their beautiful garden in Compton for almost two decades and have dropped £30,000 curating an area so unique that its been featured on television while also winning awards.

Hundreds of people embark on quests to view the special paradise every year - coming from all over the country - and since opening it to the public in 2009 the couple have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

But in 2020 things took a tough turn, when Brian was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and Anne had to go through chemotherapy for cancer.

Photo: Tim Thursfield

Photo: Tim Thursfield

Photo: Tim Thursfield

Photo: Tim Thursfield

This did not stop the couple from keeping their lawns adorned with colourful flowers from around the world, and hosting events for other flower-adoring guests to share the tranquil scenes.

One thing that was said to both of them, was that one thing that could help both of their conditions was to keep mending to their garden, as keeping active was vital to remaining healthy.

They had an open day on June 2 where 200 people turned up sharing homemade cakes made by the couple, afternoon tea and the chance to purchase their favourite flowery installations.