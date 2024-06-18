Police are investigating a Willenhall burglary after a 'number of items' were stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crime happened between 10pm on Saturday, June 15, and 9.55am on Sunday, June 16, at Esso Express on Lichfield Road, Willenhall.

According to the police, a number of items were taken and Tesco's Esso Express was closed, which sits on the same site as a Tesco Express.

The site, however, was swiftly re-opened and business was back to normal on the same day.

The burglary happned last weekend

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We're investigating a burglary in Lichfield Road, Willenhall, between 10pm on Saturday and 9.55am on Sunday.

"Intruders gained access into a shop and a number of items were stolen.

"We'll be reviewing all available lines of enquiry and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/566298/24."

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Willenhall Lichfield Road Esso Express store is now open following a brief closure yesterday.”