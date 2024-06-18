Downing Street business reveals what political parties need to do to get its vote

The managing director of a business in the region's own Downing Street has detailed what he wants from the throne-holding or soon-to-be elected government.

MiGlass, an award-winning almost century-old firm based in Downing Street, Smethwick, operates 41 doors away from Number 10.

MiGlass operates at number 51 Downing Street, Smethwick

It has been open since 1936 and currently employs 50 dedicated workers.

Its managing director, Alan Taylor, 54, who is also the chair of the Sandwell Business Ambassadors and the Smethwick Towns Fund, has pinpointed exactly how the country's next leader can snap up his vote.