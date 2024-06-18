Driver and child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Stafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staffordshire police received a call on Sunday, June 16, at 3.45pm following a collision between a grey Audi A3 and a silver Mercedes.

It happened on the A34 Stone Road near Crispin Court care home and Stafford Hand Car Wash.

The road was closed while emergency services tended to the motorists - and passengers - involved.

The driver of the Audi and a child were taken to hospital for precautionary checks, while the male driver of the Mercedes and a female passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Shortly after, the road was re-opened.

