Wolverhampton Grammar School students smash fundraising target in annual 170-mile overnight trek

A group of 11, Year 10 students from Wolverhampton Grammar School recently took part in the school’s annual Coast 2 Coast Challenge, raising thousands of pounds for the eating disorder charity, Beat.

The Coast 2 Coast Challenge is a gruelling 170-mile relay race from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood's Bay in North Yorkshire.

The team spent just over 26 hours running through the night and facing some of the steepest inclines in England, including the infamous Hardknott Pass.

This year's team raised money for Beat, a charity chosen because of its personal impact on members of the team, and the team assembled on May 25 to complete the school's heart-warming tradition.

The team with the Robin Hood’s Bay sign

Fundraising was a huge success, as money-raising students Charlie, Daniel, Ella, Isla, Jack, James, Krish, Lily, Mia, Sophia and Will amassed £8,500, a record amount since the challenge started over two decades ago.

Coast 2 Coast is an annual race, first started in 1999 by a former member of staff, and, over the last 25 years more than £100,000 has been raised for charitable causes by students at Wolverhampton Grammar School. It is a test of both physical and mental strength, and this year’s team had been in training for 16 weeks before putting their trainers on and facing the gruelling challenge.

The team dipping the tie in the sea at Robin Hood’s Bay to end the challenge

Head of Wolverhampton Grammar School, Nic Anderson, said: "I could not be prouder of the team. This challenge required tremendous dedication, and they did a fantastic job."

A spokesperson for the school, said: "I am pleased to report that the team completed the 170-mile challenge from St Bees to Robin Hood’s Bay in 26 hours and 42 minutes. The current fundraising total for BEAT is £8,500 – which is the highest amount that has been fundraised in the 26-year history of the event.

"The team would like to thank their sponsors Tony Davies & Partner LLP, RMW Electrical Services Ltd., The Blakemore Foundation, Premier Sports, Holroyd Howe, St Bees School and the WGS Friends for their support."

The team at the finish line in Robin Hood’s Bay with Mr Johnson who has participated in every single Coast 2 Coast challenge

Prior to the brave students' challenge, a spokesman for Beat said: “We want to say a massive thank you for the funds you have raised for Beat. So far, your total fundraised has surpassed £8,000! What an amazing amount that will help so many people get support for their eating disorder, take their first steps to recovery and change lives.

"As an example of how your hard work will help those affected by eating disorders, the money you have raised could fund the running of online peer support groups every day for 14 weeks! That’s over three months of support for people to connect with peers going through the same thing, share their experiences and feel understood.”