Mother of one-year-old girl killed in Telford crash pays tribute to 'darling diva'

Winnie-Grace Campbell

Winnie-Grace Elizabeth Campbell, from Donnington, Telford, died in hospital on Valentines Day after a collision on New Trench Road, Telford, on Saturday evening.

The crash also claimed the life of 48-year-old care worker Rachel Jane Broadhurst, from Sutton Hill, Telford.

The 19-month-old's mother, Ashleigh Jade Campbell, said: "Can’t remember life before you, couldn’t imagine life without you. On Monday, February 14 at 6.29pm our darling girl gained her angel wings.

"No amount of words can describe the pain how much pain we have endured as a family. Our Winnie-Grace fought a tough fight over the last two days and she will always be remembered for the darling diva she was, please bare with us all whilst we grieve our daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin. Forever our Valentine."

She added: “Winnie was always such a happy baby girl, who loved to dance, jump and play. Without her our family now has a huge hole that will never again be filled, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure to love her.

“She is loved so much, and will always be our beautiful baby girl. We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private as a family at this difficult time.”

Tributes have also been paid to Rachel, who worked as a carer and had four children and one grandchild. Her son Kieran described his mother as a "loving, caring woman" with a "heart of gold".

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page to help with Winnie-Grace's funeral costs had raised more than £6,400 as of Thursday lunchtime. To donate visit gofundme.com/f/winniegrace-elizabeth-campbell-our-goodbyes.

Inquests into the deaths of both crash victims were opened at Shirehall on Thursday morning.

It was heard that Ms Broadhurst, who was born in Shrewsbury, was driving along New Trench Road in her Mini at approximately 6.27pm when she was involved in a collision with a Fiat carrying Winnie-Grace. Ms Broadhurst sustained serious injuries and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two bystanders, an off-duty paramedic and off-duty firefighter, performed CPR on Winnie-Grace before the emergency services arrived.

The toddler was initially taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford after the crash, before then being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital. Sadly her condition did not improve, and she died on February 14. Both inquests were adjourned until May 26.

Flowers and messages have now been left at the scene of Saturday's crash.

Flowers left at the scene of Saturday's crash

Police are still to appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Officers are asking anyone who was travelling on the A518 New Trench Road at the time who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to get in touch. Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident number 523i of 12 February, 2022, or by calling CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Two days after the crash a woman and her 11-month-old baby were killed in a separate crash on the A41 between Tern Hill and Newport involving a grey Ford Focus and a lorry.