Wolves fans invited to remember Ron Flowers before West Ham match

Ron Flowers playing for England in 1962

A special service is being held in honour of the former England international and Wolves vice president at St Peter's Collegiate Church and fans will be able to light a candle and take a moment to reflect.

The church will be open from 12pm until 2pm and at 1pm an Act of Remembrance will begin.

A club spokesman said: "Wolves officials including Steve Bull and John Richards in attendance, and will see words from the club’s former head of media Paul Berry shared and reverend David Wright provide a reading.

"While inside the church, supporters are asked to maintain safe distances and wear a face mask unless exempt, to help keep fellow visitors safe and comfortable in their surroundings."

The spokesman added: "Either side of the 20-minute service, a book of condolence will be available for supporters to sign, starting at the church and later taking its place in the Molineux reception, allowing more opportunities for supporters to visit and pay their respects in the days following the game."

At 2pm, St Peter's will close its doors and tributes will turn to Molineux, with flowers laid out pre-match and a minute’s applause allowing all those inside to pay tribute to Mr Flowers, before the game kicks off at 3pm, when both sets of players will wear black armbands.

Tributes poured in from across the sporting world when the death of Ron Flowers was announced last week aged 87.

He was a star on the pitch and well known figure in his retirement in the city through his sports shop which many fans brought their first ever Wolves kits from.