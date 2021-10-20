Double decker bus crashes into Dudley town centre chip shop

Emergency services have been on the scene since before 6.30am. Photo: Darren Ward

The double decker ploughed into Sophie's chip shop in Fisher Street, near the bus station, just before 6am, rupturing a gas man and injuring four people.

Emergency services are at the scene, while gas safety crews have also attended the incident.

The crash has led to the closure of Fisher Street, with buses being rerouted around the town centre.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Just before 6am this morning we received multiple 999 calls after a double decker bus was in collision with a two-storey building in Castle Street, Dudley.

Four fire engines responded, including a crew from our Technical Rescue Unit to help stabilise the scene. A gas main was ruptured, but this has since been capped by a gas engineer.

"Crews worked safely and effectively to evacuate the bus. Three passengers were treated by our firefighters and West Midlands Ambulance Service for what are believed to have been minor injuries.

"Whilst we believe everyone in the building has been accounted for, our search of the premises continues."

Emergency services at the scene at around 6.30am. Photo: Darren Ward

The spokesman added: "Nine people have been evacuated from the risk area as a precaution. Our Technical Rescue Unit is currently working to assess the stability of the building.

"Access to Castle Street and Fisher Street is restricted whilst our work at the scene continues."

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman said: "We were called at 6.23am to reports of a double decker bus that had collided with a building on Castle Street, Dudley.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

"On arrival, we assessed four patients, two women and two men. All four had sustained injuries considered to be minor, they were all given self care advice and discharged on scene.”

Motorist Darren Bytheway told the Express & Star: "The traffic is horrendous because of the bus crash, it is a no go zone for a while, I turned back, both sides of Fisher Street is closed."

Darren Ward added: "The bus ploughed into Sophie's chip shop before 6.30am this morning. Town likely to be blocked off for a number of hours to secure gas leak and then move bus."

West Midlands Travel (WMT) has advised bus passengers in Dudley to use alternative bus stops due to the diversions.

WMT tweeted: "Due to the road traffic collision on Fisher Street by Dudley bus station. Buses that would normally use Castle Street and Fisher Street to access and leave the bus station are using alternative routes."

National Express West Midlands has warned passengers of diversions to a number of its services.

Services X8, 8, 82 & 81 are on diversion due to incident on Fisher Street, Dudley.



Services diverted include 1, 27, X8, 8, 82 & 81.

Services diverted include 1, 27, X8, 8, 82 & 81.

Services 1 & 27 are on diversion due to incident on Fisher Street, Dudley.



Wolverhampton Road, Stafford Street, High Street, Vicar Street, Kings Street, normal line of route. — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile Diamond Bus Midlands tweeted: "Due to an accident in Dudley there will be the following diversions out of Dudley Bus Station