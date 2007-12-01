Man in hospital after cars collide

A man was taken to hospital today after a Porsche collided with another car outside a popular Wolverhampton supermarket.

A victim was cut free after the £30,000 black 911 was involved in a smash with a Rover at the junction of Dudley Road and Wolverhampton Road East, outside the Aldi supermarket at The Fighting Cocks.

He was placed on a spinal board before being taken to hospital with suspected neck injuries. Firefighters from Wolverhampton and Bilston stations were called to the accident just before noon.

The roof of the silver Rover 25 was removed and placed on the road next to the traffic lights.

One local said: “It took them about half an hour to get the man out of the Rover.

"We must see an accident here every couple of weeks."

Traffic backed up along Wolverhampton Road East, Goldthorn Hill and Dudley Road for an hour after the crash before the road was re-opened at just after 1pm.

Paul Levett, who runs F Ward Butchers on Dudley Road, said: "The sun was very low in the sky which might have had something to do with it."

Niki Pooley, aged 36, who lives near to the scene of the crash in Poplar Street, said: "It does happen quite a lot."