13 amazing pictures from Beverly Knight's brilliant homecoming to Wolverhampton

The Wolverhampton-born singer performed in front of fans in a powerful show which left her emotional and in tears at the end of what she said was 'the greatest 48 hours of her career'.

After a triumphant 2023 that included a phenomenal new studio record, on top of a rapturous UK headline tour to celebrate her 50th birthday, she returned earlier this year with a new track ‘Not Prepared For You’ - written by stellar US songwriter Diane Warren.

It was taken from her critically acclaimed studio album, The Fifth Chapter.

Below are 13 pictures of Beverley Knight's performance at The Halls, Wolverhampton, on Tuesday evening. Did you go? What did you think about her performance?