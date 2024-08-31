Wolverhampton Krazy Races: Road closures and all you need to know

Motorists should be aware there will be some road closures as daredevil drivers from 20 teams get behind the wheel of their soapbox cars for the annual race which will follow a route from Lichfield Street, Queen Square to Victoria Street with teams taking to the track for good causes.

Racers will be gearing up in their finest fancy dress costumes as they bid be the fastest on the track.

Krazy Races starting line in Queen Square Wolverhampton in 2023

The event will start at 10.45am with racing taking place all day.

Carts will be launching past the former Beatties building in hand-crafted to navigate tackle the obstacle course which is more than 382 yards long featuring chicanes, water and more. Hopefully they will avoid the traffic lights and stop in time as they zoom through the finish line.

The amateur teams will be entertaining the crowds and competing to be the best dressed, the best designed and the fastest soapbox carts powered by courage, wacky inspiration, gravity and a bit of luck.

Shrewsbury Krazy Races in May

The knock-out competition will see only the fastest seven cars making it through to the final, where they will battle to take home the winner's trophy.

This year's event is being sponsored by motor repair company Kwikfit which is setting up a pit area out the Wolverhampton Civic Centre.

Other attractions include trade stands, a big screen and a bar in Queen Square.

Proceeds for the event will go to charities including Friends of Alfie Johnson which was set up in memory of the 16-year-old from Stourbridge who was born severely disabled. Alfie passed away in November last year.

Alfie Johnson with parents Paul Johnson and Vickie Johnson

The charity set up by his family has been running for many years and offers financial help to families in the Black Country who have children with disabilities

The race day is a free public event and fans will be able to look at the carts and meet the teams as they prepare to take on the challenge.

Founder Sarah Belcher says: “We are over the moon to be back in Wolverhampton and are really looking forward to this year’s event after last year."

She also praised event sponsor motor repair business Kwikfit.

"The support from Kwikfit and other local businesses is what allows us to keep these events free to attend, ensuring that more families can join in the excitement,” She adds.

She launched the event in Shropshire five years ago and it is being held in Wolverhampton for the third time.

Cleveland Street remains closed due to repairs after a major water mains burst on Thursday which left the road flooded resulting in traffic being diverted including buses.

For more details see website krazyraces.co.uk