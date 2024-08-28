It’s rehearsal time in am-dram land ahead of the new season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While we are still enjoying the summer holidays, autumn is just around the corner and in am-dram land, this means groups are looking forward to getting back into rehearsals.

There are a few however who have worked hard throughout the summer to bring am dram to you during September.

The incomparable playwright, Willy Russell never disappoints with his unique ability to make you laugh and cry in equal measure, and one of his best plays, “Shirley Valentine” will be presented by the resident group at Oldbury Rep from September 7-14.

This play enjoyed a recent revival in London’s West End starring Sheridan Smith in the title role, hot on the heels of the original Shirley, Pauline Collins who starred in the 1989 movie version.

Shirley is a bored housewife who regularly talks to the wall in her kitchen and serves chips and eggs to her husband Joe. But, when the opportunity to spread her wings and visit a Greek island arises, Shirley grabs it with both hands and runs into the arms of a local fisherman who promises her romance and adventure.

Joe eventually steps out of his comfort zone and goes to find her, but will Shirley stay or go home with her hubby and her humdrum life?

For tickets, priced at £10 each, visit oldburyrep.org or call 0121 552 2761.

From September 11-14, join the Stone Revellers who are based at St. Michael’s Hall in Stone, in an evening of mystery and crime. They are presenting Agatha Christie’s classic thriller, “And Then There Were None”.

Ten strangers are invited to a secluded island mansion by a mysterious host. Before long a storm cuts them off from the mainland with no way of getting off the island, and it is then that the true reason behind their invitation becomes clear.

Each one is hiding a terrible secret about themselves and so one by one a murderer picks them off.

It is terrifying, thrilling and intriguing and guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

In this production, Emma Wilson plays the role of Vera Claythorne, with Mick Duckworth as General MacKenze and Adam Fray as Philip Lombard.

Well worth a watch, but don’t expect to sleep that night!

For tickets, visit stonerevellers.org.uk or visit the group’s Facebook page. You can also email stonerevellerspublicity@gmail.com

Cannock Chase Drama Society, who is one of the longest standing am dram groups in the area, will present “Annie”, the unforgettable feel-good musical, from 19-22 September at the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock.

With its Tony award-winning book and score by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie” includes unforgettable songs, including “It’s The Hard-Knock Life”, “Easy Street”, “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow”. You can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll love it!

Never work with kids and animals they say, but “Annie” the musical has both!

For tickets, visit cannockchasedrama.co.uk , visit the group’s Facebook page or call 01543 578762.

Another musical which has a young lady in the title role is Roald Dahl’s “Matilda Junior” which Script Youth Musical Theatre Company group will present at the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham on 28 September.

This is the youth theatre version of the main show, aimed at young performers.

Matilda Wormwood is a gifted child, unfortunately saddled with horrible parents who send her to a dreadful school which is run by the terrifying headmistress, Miss Trunchball.

Matilda however has the power of telekinesis and begins to defend her school pals from the wrath of Trunchball and fight back for a better life.

It sounds like a sad tale but in fact is adventurous and highly amusing and has a wonderful score which includes “When I Grow Up”, “Naughty” and “Revolting Children”.

When I saw the professional version of this show, I didn’t expect to enjoy it, but I absolutely loved it!

For tickets, visit crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 643 5858.

Over in the Shropshire area, at the Little Theatre Donnington, you can catch a production of the hilarious comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, “A Bunch of Amateurs” from September 12-14.

Hollywood has-been actor Jefferson Steel is tricked by his agent into playing the coveted role of King Lear, in an am dram production deep in the English countryside.

He arrives expecting the star treatment, but is met with basic lodgings in a bed and breakfast and rehearsals with a bunch of enthusiastic, but very amateurish performers who are simply thrilled he has agreed to perform with them.

What could possibly go wrong? Well everything actually but with hilarious consequences!

However, this little group slowly wins him over and brings him to his senses, changing his life for the better.

It is funny and heart-warming and just the ticket for a great evening’s entertainment.

For tickets, visit thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk or call 01952 407959.

From September 19-21, British farce is at its best when Horsehay Amateur Dramatic Society presents Michael Cooney’s comedy “Cash on Delivery” at Horsehay village hall.

For years, a con artist has duped the welfare authorities by claiming every type of benefit for the innumerable people he claims live at his address.

His plan begins to unravel however when the welfare investigators show up on his doorstep and he is forced to prove all of his borders are in fact real. As you would expect from a farce, there are plenty of mistaken identity moments, running from room to room and slamming doors!

For tickets visit www.horsehayamdram.co.uk or call 01952 610555.

Finally this week, if you enjoy the relaxed evening with songs, sketches and comedy, the resident group at the Belfrey Theatre in Wellington is presenting “Cabaret & Cocktails”, on September 20.

There is table service throughout the performance too, so no need to even get up for a drink, just sit back and enjoy the show.

For more details visit belfreytheatre.com

Well that’s all for now. Remember you can email me with all your news and good quality photographs to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Facebook, X(Twitter) and Instagram.

Break a leg!