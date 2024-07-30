Beer festival is a sell-out success

Every drop of ale, cider and perry at the event in Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street was sold by the end of the final day on Saturday.

The three-day Summer Festival of Beer and Cider ran from Thursday from 12 noon to 10.30pm each day with 43 beers featured.

Cider sold out by 5pm and the beer by 8pm.

Beer of the 47th annual festival, voted for by festivalgoers, was a golden pale ale from All Nations Brewery in Coalport Road, Madeley, Telford.

Wolverhampton-born Brewer Andy Brough brewed 4.7 per cent Broughs' Dabley Gold for the first time in more than 20 years specially for the festival.

Festival organiser Charlotte Coxon said: "It was the first time we have sold out for quite a few years.

"Visitor numbers were slightly up on last year but people seemed to stay for longer.

"There were a lot of positive comments from people who came along.

"We are hoping to be able to run the festival again next year.