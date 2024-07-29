Take a sneak peek at Wolverhampton Grand's brand new show to debut at Edinburgh Fringe Festival
Lovers of the arts can have a sneak peek at a brand new play that was created in Wolverhampton and is set to make its shining debut at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is celebrating its first production to be presented at the prestigious festival, and are offering a first glimpse at rehearsal photos.
The show, called I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, explores modern relationships in 'all their forms'. The director hopes to bring the audience the 'funny and relatable' side of relationships, as well as the tender and intimate moments.
Through sketches and songs, act one will 'explore the journey' from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while the second act reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and 'pick-up techniques' of the geriatric set.