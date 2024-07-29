Take a sneak peek at Wolverhampton Grand's brand new show to debut at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is celebrating its first production to be presented at the prestigious festival, and are offering a first glimpse at rehearsal photos.

The show, called I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, explores modern relationships in 'all their forms'. The director hopes to bring the audience the 'funny and relatable' side of relationships, as well as the tender and intimate moments.

Performers rehearsing in preparation for their Fringe festival debut

Through sketches and songs, act one will 'explore the journey' from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while the second act reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and 'pick-up techniques' of the geriatric set.