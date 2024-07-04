Jeff Beck tribute band praised by Beck's own manager is set to perform in Bilston

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

London-based group Experience Beck will be performing at live music venue The Robin in Bilston this summer as part of their country-wide tour. The band will be supported by Eric Clapton tribute, Journeyman.

At one of Experience Beck's recent gigs, Jeff Beck's road manager Al Dutton was in attendance and praised the musicians for their 'fantastic' interpretation of the Yardbirds guitarist's music.

Joining the band at it's Bilston gig will be singer OJ Jennings who is set to perform tracks by Stevie Wonder, Paul Rodgers, The Yardbirds, ZZ Top, Johnny Depp, Willie Dixon and Muddy Walters – all of whom Mr Beck worked with.

Experience Beck - the band claims to be the only Jeff Beck tribute in the country

Experience Beck is made up of five members – Guitarist Guy D'Angelo, keyboard player Aurelius Sciuka, bassist Rob Statham and drummer Ollie Usiskin on Drums, who has previously worked with Lord of The Rings actor Sir Christopher Lee.

The gig will take place at The Robin, Mount Pleasant, Bilston on August 25 (bank holiday) at 8.30pm, and tickets are available at therobin.co.uk.

More information about the band can be found on their Facebook page here.