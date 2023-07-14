Notification Settings

Bilston event to celebrate Black Country Day cancelled due to weather

By Isabelle Parkin

A celebration organised to celebrated Black Country Day in Bilston has been cancelled due to "extreme weather".

The event was set to take place in Bilston town centre on Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the region's festival.

A day packed full of entertainment was promised, with music from Black Country Bass, a performance by the Black Country's dancing grannies The Fizzogs,as well as charity stalls and face painting.

But with heavy rain forecast to fall in the region, organisers Bilston business improvement district (BID) have reportedly made the decision to cancel the event.

The wet weather also posed a threat to the British Cycling Grand Prix in Dudley on Friday, with the start time of the event delayed by 50 minutes.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

