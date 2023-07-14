Bilston event to celebrate Black Country Day cancelled due to weather

The event was set to take place in Bilston town centre on Saturday, from 10am to 2pm, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the region's festival.

A day packed full of entertainment was promised, with music from Black Country Bass, a performance by the Black Country's dancing grannies The Fizzogs,as well as charity stalls and face painting.

But with heavy rain forecast to fall in the region, organisers Bilston business improvement district (BID) have reportedly made the decision to cancel the event.