Torrential rain delays Dudley Cycling Grand Prix but races will go ahead

The sodden start and finish line at 4.30pm

The community ride was due to start the event at 4pm on Friday but due to the rain it was delayed by 50 minutes.

Local cyclists had signed up for the community ride but fewer than 20 braved the rain.

The town has been pelted with rain all afternoon but it started to recede.

Organiser Chris Lawrence pledged the races would go ahead whatever the weather, as cyclists often train in the rain, and cited a long-held conviction by veteran riders.

He posted on Facebook: "For those thinking that rain is going to stop Dudley Crit, it is not. Skin is waterproof at last observation ."

Anthony Gibb commented: "When did this become a thing, let's get on with it."