Mark Andrews: Why I won't be celebrating National Barbecue Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Which doesn’t exist. Look out of the window. Does it look like summer to you? And if it does, that’s the weather-person’s fault as well.

Because when I checked the forecast a few minutes ago, it said this weekend would be a carnival of overcast mediocrity. A few sunny intervals on Saturday morning giving way to miserable cloud cover, with temperatures barely breaching the 60-degree barrier.

Must be the global warming, obviously.

And the reason it’s not very warm is because summer doesn’t start for another three weeks.

‘Meteorological summer’ is something invented by the Met Office, to break the calendar down into four neat little periods, all starting on the first day of the month.

Which is perfectly reasonable, for internal accountancy purposes.

What I can’t abide is the pomposity of people going on television thinking they have the authority to redefine our seasons.

It’s like this newspaper declaring Aston Villa as the ‘journalistic Premier League winners’. You can’t bend the facts to fit the narrative.

Besides, given the dismal weather forecast for the coming days, it would probably be more appropriate for the ‘weather person’ to point out that Monday marks the start of National Barbecue Week.

I know, I know. It seems to be National Something-or-Other Day every day of the year.

Just be glad you don’t live in America, where yesterday it was simultaneously National Macaroon Day, Web Designer Day, National Smile Day, Infidelity Hurts Awareness Day, and World No Tobacco Day.

Which presumably made it the ideal to time to grin smugly about not having a cigarette after extracurricular hanky-panky, while tucking into an almond-flavoured biscuit.

But you can’t help but think that holding National Barbecue Week at the start of June is asking for trouble.

Surely better to hold on until August, when there is at least the fleeting chance of a bit of sunshine? Then again, I’ve never understood the appeal of barbecues.

These days people spend tens of thousands of pounds upgrading their kitchens.

They spend months poring over catalogues of granite worktops, high-gloss ‘shaker’ style doors, porcelain floor tiles and multiple fan ovens.

Actually, I don’t understand that either, not when you can get a ‘1980s chic’ kitchen like mine for next to nothing.

But why use your £40,000 kitchen, when you can stand in the rain cooking on some contraption that would look more at home in an episode of the Flintstones?

Even when the weather passes muster, does it never occur to these folk that it is possible to do the cooking indoors, on modern appliances, and then carry it outside to eat in the sunshine?

Then again, I’ve never understood why middle-aged men wear comedy aprons with baggie shorts either. Or why they play the Birdie Song at ear-splitting volumes every time there’s a bank holiday.

Maybe it’s just me. And if eating half-raw sausages and bacon cooked on a charcoal range is your thing, I truly hope you have a wonderful barbecue week.

Because with every passing week, I feel I have more and more in common with the species we are supposed to be celebrating today.

Happy Dinosaur Day.