Artist set for first solo exhibition at Walsall gallery - including work from her college days
A Walsall artist is set to host her first ever solo exhibition showcasing a variety of her old A-level and college work as well as her recent pieces.
By Lauren Hill
Wendy Priest, a retired teacher from Wednesbury, is a proud member of the Walsall Society of Artists – a non-profit organisation that promotes local artists and has a permanent exhibition space at The Crossing at St Paul's Gallery.
The association holds monthly group and solo exhibitions, and Wendy is soon hosting her very own.
The 63-year-old shared her excitement about the exhibition.