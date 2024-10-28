Artist set for first solo exhibition at Walsall gallery - including work from her college days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wendy Priest, a retired teacher from Wednesbury, is a proud member of the Walsall Society of Artists – a non-profit organisation that promotes local artists and has a permanent exhibition space at The Crossing at St Paul's Gallery.

Artist Wendy Priest, who is exhibiting her work at The Crossing at St Paul's, Walsall.

The association holds monthly group and solo exhibitions, and Wendy is soon hosting her very own.

The 63-year-old shared her excitement about the exhibition.