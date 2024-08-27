Special offers at Walsall cinema this weekend with £4 tickets available

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The cinema in Wolverhampton Street, along with The Light's 12 other sites, has tickets at £4 on Saturday, August 31.

The special offer also includes selected showings on Sunday, September 1.

The Light, Walsall

At Walsall it includes Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, It Ends With Us, Alien: Romulus, Blink Twice, and The Crow.

For families the options include Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4.

Anniversary screenings of The Terminator, Pulp Fiction and Coraline are included.

The Light chief executive James Morris said: "We are thrilled to participate in National Cinema Day once again this year, offering our guests the chance to enjoy a wide variety of incredible films and events at special discounted prices. Building on the success the last two years, we've decided to extend the £4 offer to select films on Sunday as well. Additionally, we have some fantastic offers and promotions lined up to ensure our guests have an unforgettable experience. We can't wait to welcome everyone and share in the excitement."

The Light was founded in 2007 and has a new cinema opening in Huddersfield next year and a number of other developments in the pipeline.