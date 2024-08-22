Family fun and music at fundraising day for young cancer patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Live music, a martial arts display and stalls will be among the activities being hosted at Bloxwich public house One Man and His Dog, in Turnberry Road, Turnberry estate from 1pm-6pm on Saturday.

Entertainers include singers UB40 solo tribute act AJ The Ultimate, Steph Marie, a deejay and BC Tigers Martial Arts.

There will be a bouncy castle, hot dogs, burgers at the event organised by staff at party business The Royal Party Entertainers after 17-month-old Darcy Lockley, from the town, was diagnosed with a tumour and underwent surgery at Birmingham Children’s Hospital in March.

Profits from the fundraising afternoon will be donated to the hospital's oncology department where Darcy was treated.