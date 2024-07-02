New Art Gallery children's art club lets youngsters explore creative gifts for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The free art club is held on Sundays all year round, for all children aged four and above.

It is an opportunity for children and young people to meet artists and try their hand at all sorts of painting, drawing, printing and sculpting.

To mark Children’s Art Week there will be a special drawing session this Sunday featuring reflecting spheres from 12-3pm on a drop-in basis. There is no need to book.

Children attending the The New Art Gallery Sunday Art Club.

Organisers at Walsall Council said: "The Sunday Art Club is a great chance for our young children to have fun and express themselves through art and creative activities.

“It runs all year around, and each week has a different focus and activity.

“All sessions are free of charge, and are delivered by artists, so why not bring your little ones along, give it a go and enjoy being arty!”

The attraction in Gallery Square is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays 10am-5pm; and on Sundays midday-4pm. It is closed on Mondays.