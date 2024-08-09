Watch: British tourists caught on camera by Birmingham holidaymaker sprinting to get Spanish sunbeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The tourist was stunned by fellow guests' commitment to tanning when she went on a trip to the four-star Sol Barbados hotel in Magaluf, Mallorca.

A shocking video shows tens of holidaymakers queuing up at the gates and sprinting to bag themselves the best sunbed when the gates opened.

The onlooker, from Birmingham, who wishes to be anonymous, was "shocked" to see it when she first visited the Meliá Hotels resort from July 24 to July 31 this year.

She said: "We were shocked to see it. I’ve seen it once before but until you actually witness it yourself you can’t believe it. I found it funny, shocking and embarrassing."