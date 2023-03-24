Our review of 'colourful, witty and confident' adaptation of Grease at Wolverhampton Grand

Grease by West Bromwich Operatic Society

Grease first hit the big time on stage in Chicago back in 1971, prior to being made into a movie. Several stage adaptations have followed, and I guess in its time, Grease must have been considered to be a new and slightly shocking musical, yet it remains as popular today as it was back then.

Grease by West Bromwich Operatic Society

Who doesn’t remember movie star royalty, a young, handsome John Travolta, and the late great Olivia Newton-John and as Danny and Sandy in the 1976 film version which took the world by storm? For those over 50, I’d bet there is a copy of the LP in your attic!

This show is the perfect vehicle for amateur performers, with a host of colourful characters, a witty script, and a score with instantly recognisable songs which audiences love to sing along to.

Based on a fictional all-American high school, Rydell High, the title comes from the name of a group of working-class youths in the 1950s knows as 'greasers' and despite being the embodiment of musical comedy, the storyline does in fact tackle some pretty contentious issues including smoking, teenage pregnancy, gang violence and peer pressure, all of which makes it realistic amid all the frills and romance for which musical theatre is known and loved.

There are a several iconic roles within the show, which I know musical performers aspire to, and the WBOS cast does not disappoint.

Dan Smith as Danny Zuko was the ultimate cool guy and gave it his all in every one of his vocal solos, while Emily Smith was the perfect girl next door as Sandy, in an enthusiastic, totally committed performance.

“Summer Nights” and of course “You’re the One That I Want” saw the couple really come into their own.

Experience shows and so the vocal performance of the night came from Holly White as Betty Rizzo. Her sassy characterisation drew the eye and her version of “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” was a definite highlight.

Similarly, WBOS stalwart, Tye Harris made a welcome appearance as Teen Angel and his number “Beauty School Dropout” was sang to perfection, bringing camp humour and ultimate glamor to the proceedings.

Meanwhile Chloe Lowe was the perfect goody-two-shoes cheerleader, Patty Simcox with a bubbly, standout performance and the same went for Amy Sandford as Jan whose voice and smile lit up the whole stage!

The boys were not to be out done though. Theo Pitter gave an excellent performance as bad boy Kenickie, with outstanding delivery of his lines and a confident dance performance. With the other T-Birds, he completely rocked the joint leading the cult number, “Greased Lightning.”

Connor Welch was the perfect Doody and together with Amy Sandford delivered a superb version of the amusing, cheeky number “Mooning,” which has a double meaning. Think about it!

Grease by West Bromwich Operatic Society

Act Two opened with another excellent vocal performance., this time from Rose Broadfield as the Radio Voice singing “It’s Raining on Prom Night”, together with Emily Smith as Sandy. Their voices blended well, and it was a charming way to open the second half of the show.

There were high-energy, well-choreographed dance routines courtesy of Director/Choreographer Adam Partridge, assisted by Claire Flavell, who have cleverly put a modern twist on things to keep the show fresh and alive. The speed of these routines, although impressive, at times did feel a little wild however. Perhaps in some cases, simple but effective may have suited the ability of the cast better. Nevertheless, you certainly wanted to jump up and join in!

The scenery, although minimal, was adequate and enhanced by a solid lighting plot to create everything from the Beauty School to the track side.

Musical Director Matthew Hall and the Midland Concert Orchestra romped through Jacob and Casey’s dynamic score with ease, completing what was a rip-roaring, sing-along, get up and dance, well presented amateur show, guaranteed to entertain.

There is limited availability on tickets now, but if you move like “Greased Lighting’” you might be lucky! Call 01902 429212 or visit grandtheatre.co.uk to book.