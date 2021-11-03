Blood Brothers review: Popular show still resonates as it comes to Birmingham Hippodrome

Lyn Paul, centre, plays Mrs Johnstone on her final tour of Blood Brothers

Written by Willy Russell, Blood Brothers follows the story of Mickey and Eddie who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, after their mother – Mrs Johnstone - is pressured into giving up one of her twin boys (Eddie) to her employer – Mrs Lyons, believing she hasn’t the means to keep him. This is a decision she comes to regret, however, in a fateful turn of events.

The boys naturally gravitate towards each other and it becomes difficult to separate them, despite the wishes of Mrs Lyons. We follow the pair as they grow from boys to men­­, from the early playful years through to the hormone-raging teen years and into adulthood.

Even though they are “as like each other as two new pins,” we quickly come to see that class is the factor that divides them. Brothers by blood, certainly, but not by circumstance.

Alexander Patmore (Mickey) and Andy Owens (Eddie) are wonderful as the titular characters. Together they both captured the essence of being children, as they laughed, joked, threw stones, shared sweets and galloped around the stage as cowboys.

Andy Owens stepped in as understudy for the role of Eddie and gave an impressive performance.

Patmore’s performance was particularly moving in the latter scenes of the play. Mickey’s insecurities ­– initially starting as a subtle tug on his sweater vest or his shyness as a teenager – took control as he fell into a state of emotional disrepair. Patmore’s slumped posture and slow speech during the scenes with Linda and Mrs Johnstone conveyed a poignant sense of brokenness.

Lyn Paul delivers a stunning performance as the superstitious Mrs Johnstone. Paul has reprised the role regularly over the last 20 years and is playing Mrs Johnstone one final time for her farewell tour.

Eddie, Linda and Mickey with the ever-present narrator behind. Credit: Robert Day

Paul’s Mrs Johnstone is the centre of the play. A mother to all; her wealth of experience in the part shines through. The pain on her face and in her voice during the finale of Tell Me It’s Not True remains a haunting image. It felt as though I was watching her own personal goodbye to the character.

Other notable performances include Paula Tappenden, whose excellent portrayal of the desperate Mrs Lyon’s provided a stark contrast to the warm-hearted Mrs Johnstone. And Robbie Scotcher, as the Narrator and Mrs Lyons’ ‘devil’, was a looming presence who propelled the story forward to its tragic conclusion.