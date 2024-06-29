We went to see indie legends Johnny Marr and The Charlatans team up for a great night of music on Cannock Chase.

Marr, who founded The Smiths and has been a member of The Pretenders, Electronic and others is one of the most respected British guitarists and belted out hit after hit, solo and otherwise to delight the nostalgic crowd who revelled the in mid to later 80s and 90s anthems.

Former Smiths and Electronic guitarist Johnny Marr wowed the Cannock Chase crowd with an electrifying set. Photograph: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

He had the perfect partner in flamboyant Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who has led the band with heavy West Midlands roots since 1989. scoring a string of hit singles which all got an airing and 13 top 40 albums.

Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans.. Photograph: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Party goers smd music lovers enjoyed the natuaral setting of Cannock Chase. Photograph: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

The band became known as part of the Manchester scene and Marr joined them on stage for three numbers, returning the favour after Burgess had accompanied him on Electronic hit Getting Away with It which was the final song of the first half.

Marr also played many of The Smiths famous songs, including How Soon is Now and was clearly enjoying himself, also showcasing new music. This was one of many gigs for him in the coming months which will see him tour Europe and the USA extensively.

The Charlatans then led the appreciative Midlands audience on a nostalgia trip with the likes of North Country Girl and the Only One I Know rapturously received and it was clear they were enjoying playing on territory so well known to the band members.

The Charlatans – who were formed in the West Midlands - headlined the Friday night section of Forest Live. Photograph: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

The weather stayed dry and pleasant in what is a stunning woodland venue which has now hosted top class acts for 18 years since 2006 when UB40 started it all off.

Music fans enjoyed The Charlatans and Johnny Marr

Earlier on Gaz Coombes formerly of Supergrass kicked the completely indie themed night off well and tonight (Saturday) it is back to the pop with new father Olly Murs and comeback kid Daniel Bedingfield taking to the stage supported by Germein from 6.30pm. Tickets are still available from www.forestlive.com