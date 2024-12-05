Alison Hammond says she has not wanted to use medication for weight loss

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has reflected on her fitness journey and said she has not wanted to use medication for weight loss.

The 49-year-old TV star started seeing a personal trainer twice a week after finding out that she was pre-diabetic, and said she is now no longer pre-diabetic and has a “new shape” that she loves.

Reflecting on a conversation she had with her mother, she told Good Housekeeping magazine: “Just before she died, Mum said to me ‘If you can, sort out your weight, Alison’ – and that really set it in my head.

Alison Hammond said she is no longer pre-diabetic and has a ‘new shape’ she loves (Good Housekeeping UK/Matthew Shave/PA)

“My mum had type 2 diabetes and she was worried for me, so when I then found out that I was pre-diabetic, that was frightening.

“I thought ‘I have to be an adult about this’. The sweets had to stop – and the fatty foods.

“Twice a week I see my personal trainer, and I have a couple of weights in my bedroom.

“I walk, I stretch and sometimes I do a bit of yoga.

“I try to vary it so it’s not the same every day.

Alison Hammond said she has not wanted to use weight loss medication (Good Housekeeping UK/Matthew Shave/PA)

“After a session at the gym, I think I’m Venus Williams, with all those endorphins pumping around.

“If I miss a session or two with my trainer, I notice it. That kick you get out of the way you feel is so good.”

Speaking about weight loss medication, she said: “I think that, for people who need to use them, they’re a good thing. But for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened.

“So I haven’t wanted to use them, but that’s not to say I wouldn’t in the future, and I certainly wouldn’t look down on anyone who did.”

Alison Hammond is Good Housekeeping’s January cover star (Good Housekeeping UK/Matthew Shave/PA)

She added: “I’m no longer pre-diabetic, so I’m a bit naughtier with my food now.

“But because my body’s working properly, I can allow myself a bit of sugar here and there.

“I love my new shape and although I still have areas I’m conscious of, such as my arms and my tummy, it’s great being able to wear things I would never have been able to before. I mean, look at me, I’m a bombshell.”

A weight loss drug called Ozempic has hit the headlines in the past couple of years, with a number of celebrities among its users.

Reality star Sharon Osbourne spoke about using the jab last year and told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’ve tried everything – everything I’ve tried. And so, I thought ‘Well, might as well try it’, and I did.”