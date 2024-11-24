Jane Moore brands her chore allocation on I’m A Celebrity ‘ageist and sexist’

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore called her new appointment to cleaning duties in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle “ageist and sexist”.

Sunday’s episode saw former boxing champion Barry McGuigan and McFly Danny star Jones appointed as the new leaders of the camp after a public vote, and reassigning the chores amongst the campmates was their first order of duty.

However, tensions were raised in the camp after they put Moore, 62, and N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos, 36, on washing up.

After the appointment, Moore exclaimed and asked: “Is that because we’re women?”

Former Irish athlete McGuigan denied their gender influenced their decision, saying: “We were looking at you for possible water, and I thought that you’re 62 years old, you’re a year younger than me.”

Before he finished his point, Moore branded his decision “ageist and sexist”.

Moore said she had asked Jones to not put her on cleaning just before they went off to decide, with the singer saying he had misheard her and thought she had wanted to be assigned to the chore.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough tried to lead his fellow campmates to jokingly chant “we stand with Jane”, with McGuigan telling him: “Don’t start that nonsense. We didn’t know that Jane was going to be upset.”

Moore added: “I have emptied the dunny, tended the fire on my own solidly for nine days, and you’ve given me the one job I don’t want.”

When she was asked what she would have liked to have done, she replied: “No, it doesn’t matter.”

Singer Contostavlos later told the Bush Telegraph: “Slight rumble in the jungle. Not everyone was happy with that. I didn’t mind doing the dishes.”

During dinner time, the contestants noted that the new camp leaders were looking dejected and when asked why McGuigan said: “We don’t like upsetting people, we genuinely don’t.”

Moore reassured McGuigan that she was “only winding him up” but later when washing the dishes, she said: “Seems much like the 1950s.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.