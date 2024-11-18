Wynne Evans becomes tearful over Strictly Come Dancing exit

Opera singer Wynne Evans was overcome with emotion when fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jamie Borthwick surprised him with a tribute following his departure from the BBC competition, saying: “I’ve got a friend for life”.

BBC Radio Wales presenter Evans, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, was voted off Strictly during Sunday’s episode at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, alongside his professional partner Katya Jones.

The 52-year-old failed to impress the judges after redoing his Charleston routine in the dance-off opposite Olympian and Gladiators star Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe, who were unanimously saved by the judges.

Katya Jones and Wynne Evans during the results show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Evans said it was “a beautiful setting to bow out on” while appearing on the BBC spin-off show It Takes Two.

“To end in Blackpool was just the icing on the cake really, well apart from winning obviously, that would have been a better ending,” he joked.

Evans became tearful when he was surprised during the episode by EastEnders actor Borthwick, who is competing in the show alongside professional partner Michelle Tsiakkas.

“I just want to say that it’s just been the best nine weeks, and who’d have thought that this man and me would become best mates – it’s the duo no one knew they needed,” Borthwick said.

“It’s just been absolutely brilliant. It’s not going to be the same, but I’ve got a friend for life.

“He’s amazing, this man, and so is she. He could not have been with anyone else, he had to be with Katya.”

Michelle Tsiakkas and Jamie Borthwick, during their appearance on the live show of Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

Jones added: “This is what Strictly is about, no one is going to remember the scores or the comments we got.

“It’s the friendships that are being created on this show, and genuine relationships…It’s absolutely beautiful to see.”

During their time on the show, Evans and Jones apologised for a “joke” that saw Jones move Evans’s hand from her waist following heightened scrutiny of the long-running series.

He also said on his radio that he was “absolutely heartbroken” by the backlash, and felt the moment had been “totally misinterpreted”.

Celebrities have been outspoken about their treatment recently, and the show has put in place heightened welfare measures including chaperones in rehearsals.