Paddy McGuinness raises over £9 million after charity bike ride

Paddy McGuinness has raised more than £9 million following his charity bike ride for BBC Children in Need.

The Radio 2 presenter, also known for Take Me Out and Top Gear, finished his BBC Radio 2 ultra endurance cycle challenge, which saw him travel through three nations and eight counties over the week.

McGuinness, 51, had a total of more than £8 million on Friday after finishing the 300-mile journey on his dream childhood bike, a Raleigh Chopper, which was painted in the colours of the charity’s mascot, Pudsey.

He announced on his Sunday BBC Radio 2 show that this had increased to £9.12 million.

“Can you believe that we’re over nine million pounds?” McGuinness said.

“My days, that is unbelievable. Do you know what you’ve done folks? This is you lot. This is you, listen. This is you (lining) the streets.

“This is the people who couldn’t get down because they were working, or you were all home and just couldn’t make it, but you’ve got online and you did this (donated). This is you lot.”

He also thanked fans for sending him messages of support, as well as letters and pictures from children, and encouraged the public to continue to donate.

Scottish businessman Sir Tom Hunter has pledged to match the amount raised up to £3 million.

The appeal show revealed an initial total raised for Children In Need of more than £39 million on Friday.

The entertainment show featured appearances from stars including Oscar-winner Gary Oldman, pop group Girls Aloud, chat show host Graham Norton, singer Kylie Minogue and Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa.